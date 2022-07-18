NEET 2022 Result: NTA Release Date; Check NEET UG Result on neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially conducted the NEET UG 2022 on Sunday, 17 July 2022. As per the latest reports, a total of 18,72,341 candidates registered for the NEET UG 2022. Based on previous years, the NTA is expected to release the NEET 2022 Results of the undergraduate exam in August. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in – to know the NEET UG 2022 Result date and time.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET 2022 Result date on the website – neet.nta.nic.in, so that the candidates who appeared for the exam can be prepared to check their scores. Once the mark sheets are released, candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 Result from the website by logging in to their registered accounts. All the details will be out soon.