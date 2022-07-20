ICSI CSEET and CS Foundation Result 2022 To Be Released Today: Details Here
ICSI CSEET & CS Foundation Result 2022 July Session will be declared today, 20 July on icsi.edu at 4 pm.
The ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India) will release the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) Result 2022 today (July Session), on 20 July 2022 at 4:00 pm, according to an official notification released on the website (icsi.edu).
Once declared, students can check their CSEET result from the official website, icsi.edu by submitting their personal details including roll number & date of birth as mentioned on ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022. The CSEET 2022 exam was conducted through an online (remote proctored) mode from 09 July 2022 to 11 July 2022.
Along with the CSEET result, the ICSI will also release the Company Secretary (CS) Foundation result today at 4:00 pm on the official website. The ICSI CS Foundation Examination 2022 was held on 15 and 16 June 2022.
Candidates who will be successful in the ICSI CSEET and CS Foundation exam 2022 will become eligible for ICSI CS Executive Exam 2022 that will be held in the month of December. The last date to apply for 2022 CS Executive Exam is 31 July 2022.
ICSI CSEET & CS Foundation Result Today (Direct Link): How to Download
Candidates who want to check their ICSI CS Foundation and CSEET Result 2022 should follow the below-mentioned steps:
Go to the official website, icsi.edu.
On the hompage, search the link 'Download CSEET Result 2022' If you want to check the CSEET result or 'Download CS Foundation Programme Result 2022' if you want to check the CS Foundation result.
Click any of the links and you will be taken to a 'Login' page.
Enter details like roll number and date of birth.
Hit the 'Submit' option.
Your ICSI CSEET, CS Foundation result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result against your roll number.
Download, save, and print the result copy for future use.
