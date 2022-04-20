ADVERTISEMENT

ICSI CSEET 2022 May Session: Exam Date Announced, Admit Card to Release Soon

ICSI CSEET 2022 May Session: Here are the important details mentioned on the official notification by ICSI.

ICSI CSEET 2022 May Session: Exam Date Announced, Admit Card to Release Soon
The Institute of Company Secretaries, ICSI has officially decided to conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET for all candidates.

It is to be noted that the ICSI CSEET 2022 May session date has already been announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries, ICSI.

The candidates who have registered for the ICSI CSEET 2022 May session should note that the exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May 2022 as per the Institute.

The Institute of Company Secretaries, ICSI has published an official notice on the website to announce the exam date.

The candidates who have registered can take a look at the exam date and other details on the official website.

The official notice about the ICSI CSEET 2022 May session exam date is available on the official website: icsi.edu.

Candidates can visit the site and note down the exam date that is announced by the Institute.

ICSI CSEET 2022 May Session Official Notification: Important Details

The registered candidates should also remember that the ICSI CSEET 2022 May session exam will be conducted in a remote proctored mode on 7 May 2022.

The official notice on the website mentions that the candidates will get to know about their User ID and Password for ICSI CSEET 2022 via an email or SMS.

To know more about the details, candidates can go to the official website: icsi.edu. and take a look at the official notice posted by the Institute of Company Secretaries.

The registered candidates can also download the admit cards for the ICSI CSEET 2022 May session from the website, once they are released.
Candidates will be notified about the release of the admit cards by the institute via the official site. Therefore, they are requested to keep checking the website for all the latest updates.

The release date for the ICSI CSEET Admit Card is not announced yet on the site.

Candidates are requested to carry the admit cards with them while appearing for the exam. The admit card will contain all the important instructions that need to be followed during the exam.

The official website, icsi.edu. has all the latest details regarding the ICSI CSEET 2022 for the candidates to stay informed.

