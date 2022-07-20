JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 Today: Check jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Here
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: The admit cards will be released by the NTA on jeemain.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to formally declare the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 today, on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 for the candidates who have registered for the exam. It is important to note that before releasing the admit cards, the NTA will announce the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam city intimation slips. The latest reports suggest that the admit cards will be out today on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
While there are some reports that suggest that the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 will be declared today, on Wednesday, 20 July 2022, the NTA has not made any official announcements on the release date and time. Candidates who have registered for the exam should keep a close eye on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The latest details are available on the website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 2 date and time soon on the website so that the candidates can be prepared to download them.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: Important Details
Candidates should note that the NTA is all set to hold the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam from 23 July 2022. The engineering entrance exam will be officially held online as a computer-based test (CBT).
Before the exam commences, candidates will receive the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 and exam city intimation slip. All the documents will be available online on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in for the students to download.
The National Testing Agency will release the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 2 soon, most probably by today, on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 so the candidates should keep checking the official website.
Even though the NTA has not made announcements regarding the release date of the admit cards, candidates should be prepared to download them today.
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2: Steps to Download
Here are the steps to download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 online, once released formally by the NTA:
Go to the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 2 on the homepage of the website.
Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth correctly to log in to your registered account and click on the submit option available.
Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Download the admit card for Session 2 exams from the website and keep a soft copy of the same for future reference.
