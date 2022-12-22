CUET UG 2023 Schedule Released: Know Important Dates; Check Website for Details

The exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently declared the detailed schedule of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2023 for interested candidates. The CUET UG schedule for the upcoming academic year is available on the official website so concerned candidates can take a look at it. The website that one should visit to download the CUET UG 2023 schedule is cuet.nta.ac.in. The website contains all the latest details for interested candidates to stay updated.

The CUET UG 2023 schedule mentions that the application process for the entrance exam will start from the first week of February 2023. The UGC has also shared on its official Twitter handle that the registrations will begin in February for all interested candidates. To know more about the registration process, you have to keep a close eye on the website - cuet.nta.ac.in.