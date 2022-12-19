JEE Main 2023: Eligibility Criteria, Steps to Apply, and Application Fee Details
JEE Main 2023: The last date to apply for the entrance exam is 12 January.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently announced that the registration process for JEE Main 2023 has commenced officially. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is important to note that the JEE Main 2023 registration process is taking place online only. One must go through the latest updates on the website to know more about the application process and other details. Candidates will also get to know about the application fees via the website.
The JEE Main 2023 registration has begun on jeemain.nta.nic.in so candidates should apply soon. Candidates can register for the exam till 12 January 2023. It is important to complete the registration process by the last date. The process to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 is extremely simple so anybody can apply for it.
Both, the application form and the registration fees have to be submitted online via the official website. It is important to know the eligibility criteria before applying for the entrance exam.
JEE Main 2023: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the NTA has restored the Class 12 performance criteria of 75 percent for qualifying JEE Main 2023. The qualifying mark is 65 percent for SC/ST candidates, as per the updates.
The NTA has also increased the registration fee for JEE Main 2023 exam. The general category male candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 and female candidates have to pay Rs 800.
The JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session is set to be held from 24 January to 31 January and the second session will take place from 6 April to 12 April.
To know the exact exam dates, you must check the schedule on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2023 Registration: How to Apply
Here are the steps you should follow to fill out the JEE Main 2023 registration form online:
Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the Application link available at the bottom of the homepage.
Click on the option that says 'New Registration' and enter the required details.
You will receive your application number and password.
Use the details and log in to the application form page.
Fill out the application form carefully and upload the required documents.
Pay the application fees and submit the form.
Download the form from the website for future use.
Topics: JEE Main JEE Main application process
