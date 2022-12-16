CUET UG 2023 Registration From February; CUET PG 2023 Dates to be Out Soon
Candidates can start applying for the CUET UG 2023 registration process from February 2023
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the second round of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) from 21 to 31 May 2023 and the days from 1 to 7 June 2023 have been kept reserved for future contingencies.
The admission process for the undergraduate universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session is scheduled to begin on 1 August 2023. As per the official announcement by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in March, undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and 12th class marks will not be considered.
CUET UG 2023 Registration Date
According to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, the candidates will be able to apply for the application process for the CUET-UG from the first week of February 2023.
UGC Chairman tweeted, “The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the General Test. The test would be conducted in the following languages–Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.”
He also informed that the NTA is preparing 1,000 test centres across the country and around 400-500 centers will be used per day.
CUET UG 2023: Important Dates
CUET UG 2023 application form: First Week of February, 2023
CUET Exam Dates: 21 to 31 May 2023.
Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 Reserve Dates: 1 to 7 June 2023
CUET UG 2023 Result: Third week of June 2023
CUET PG 2023 Dates: to be announced next week
CUET PG 2023 Result: First week of July 2023.
CUET PG 2023 Date Announcement
The dates for the CUET-PG registration 2023 will be announced next week. As per the recent announcement by the UGC Chairman, “CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first or second week of June 2023. Results of CUET-UG are planned to be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023. With the decided schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1, 2023.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: CUET UG 2023 CUET PG 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.