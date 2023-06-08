ADVERTISEMENT

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Declared: How to Download; Check CUET PG Exam Dates Here

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: You can download your exam admit card from cuet.nta.nic.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
The National Testing Agency, NTA has officially released the CUET PG 2023 admit card online for concerned candidates. One can download the admit card for Common University Entrance Test - PG from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. It is important to note that the CUET PG 2023 admit card has been released for examinations starting on 9 June. One must download their respective admit card and carefully review the details mentioned. Candidates should stay updated with the details.

The CUET PG 2023 admit card is declared recently for those candidates preparing to appear for the upcoming examination. The official website - cuet.nta.nic.in contains all the essential details that you should know about the entrance exam. It is important to note that the CUET PG admit card is an important document that all students should carry on exam days.

After downloading the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - PG 2023, one must check the personal details mentioned on it carefully. Candidates should also go through the exam dates, timings, and other information on the admit card.

CUET PG 2023: Important Dates and Details

As per the latest official details, the CUET PG 2023 is set to be held on 9 June, 10 June, and 11 June, for all registered candidates. The admit cards are released before the examination begins so candidates can download them.

It is important to note that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without their respective CUET PG admit card. Therefore, they should check and download the hall tickets as soon as possible.

The exam-conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce important details regarding the exam beforehand, so candidates can go through them and stay informed.

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Here is the step-by-step process you should follow to download the CUET PG 2023 admit card online:

  • Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on the active link that states CUET PG 2023 admit card on the homepage.

  • Enter your login credentials, verify and click on submit.

  • Your CUET PG admit card will appear on the screen when you enter your details.

  • Check the exam date, time, venue, and other details printed on the admit card properly.

  • Download a copy of the CUET admit card from the website.

  • Take a printout and carry it with you on the exam day.

(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)

Topics:  CUET PG   CUET PG Admit Card   CUET PG Exam 

