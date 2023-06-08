NCHM JEE Result 2023 Declared: Download From nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Check Details

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has formally declared the results for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination 2023, NCHM JEE 2023, recently for interested candidates. It is important to note that the NCHM JEE Result 2023 has been released on the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in for candidates. One should visit the site and check the latest updates from the exam-conducting body regarding the result. They should go through their scores mentioned on the result carefully today.
The NCHM JEE Result 2023 is declared on the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download it. One must check the scores and personal details on the NCHM JEE result correctly. Candidates who appeared for the examination as per schedule were patiently waiting to check their scores online and they can check them.
The National Testing Agency, NTA, announces important information and dates on the official website of the exam so that candidates can go through them easily. You do not have to visit several websites to stay updated as all of them are available in one place.
NCHM JEE 2023: Important Details
As per the latest official details, the National Testing Agency held the NCHM JEE 2023 on 14 May, for all registered candidates. The examination was conducted in a computer-based format for everyone.
It is important to note that the examination consisted of 200 questions. Candidates will get four marks for every correct answer. Every incorrect answer will lead to losing one mark. One should take note of these details.
The NCHM JEE answer key was formally declared on 22 May, on the official website for candidates to calculate their probable scores.
Now, they can finally download the NCHM JEE 2023 result from the website and check their scores. They must also check the personal details on the result to see if there are any mistakes.
NCHM JEE 2023 Result: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the NCHM JEE 2023 result online:
Visit the official site - nchmjee.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states "NCHM JEE 2023 scorecard" on the homepage.
A new page will open on the screen when you click on the result link.
Enter your credentials such as application number, password, etc, in the given space.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Download the NCHM JEE result from the website.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)