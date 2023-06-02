ADVERTISEMENT
Live

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live: Download Scorecards on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE declared class 10 results today.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Education
3 min read
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live: Download Scorecards on mahresult.nic.in
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

Maharashtra SSC 10th 2023 Result Declared: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) announced the SSC 10th result today on Friday, 2 June 2023. This year, the overall pass percentage is 93.83 percent. Like last year, girls outshine boys with a pass percentage of 95.87 percent. The direct result link will be updated on the official website, mahahsscboard.in at 1 pm.

Candidates who took part in the Maharashtra Board 10th class examination this year can download and check the scorecards, merit list, pass percentage and other details on the aforementioned website.

This year, the MSBSHSE 10th board exams were conducted from 2 to 25 March. Approximately, 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls participated in the examination that was held across 5,033 exam centres of the state.

Earlier, MSBSHSE announced the HSC 12th final exam result on 25 May 2023 and the overall pass percentage was 91.25 percent. Follow this blog for latest updates on Maharashtra Board SSC 10th results 2023.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

12:37 PM , 02 Jun

Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2023: Pass Percentage of Mumbai Division

The overall pass percentage of Mumbai division is 93.66 percent in the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
12:15 PM , 02 Jun

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2023:  District Wise Pass Percentage

Check out the district wise pass percentage in the Maharashtra Board 10th result 2023.

Amravati: 93.22 percent

Aurangabad: 93.25 percent

Kolhapur: 96.73 percent

Konkan: 98.11 percent (Highest)

Latur: 92.67 percent

Mumbai: 93.66 percent

Nashik: 92.67 percent

Nagpur: 92.05 percent (Lowest)

Pune: 95.64 percent

12:06 PM , 02 Jun

MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2023: Number of Schools With 100 Percent Pass Percentage

In the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023, almost 10,000 MSBSHSE affiliated schools have achieved 100 percent results.

ADVERTISEMENT
12:03 PM , 02 Jun

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023: Overall Statistics

Number of candidates appeared in the exam: 15,29,096

Number of candidates passed the exam: 14,34,893

Overall pass percentage: 93.83 percent


Published: 02 Jun 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
KEY EVENTS
×
×