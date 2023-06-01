ADVERTISEMENT

CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released on cuet.nta.nic.in; Details Here

Check the websites and steps to download CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip on cuet.nta.nic.in.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released on cuet.nta.nic.in; Details Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The National Testing Agency, NTA organizes various entrance exams over the year and CUET is a recent addition to the list. NTA releases the admit cards and exam city slips for the CUET exams and the city slips for CUET 2023 has been released. Students who applied for Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 can now download the CUET PG city slip 2023 from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on the following dates- 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 June.

​​CUET PG intimation slip 2023 informs about the city of the examination center where applicants have to appear for the main exam. This exam city slip allows the applicants to prepare for the exams in advance. Check the steps to download the CUET 2023 city slips.

Also Read

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Today: RBSE Class 5 Results at 1:30 PM; Steps To Download

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Today: RBSE Class 5 Results at 1:30 PM; Steps To Download
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download CUET PG 2023 Exam City Slip?

  • Visit the official website of CUET PG 2023 at cuet.nta.nic.in

  • On the homepage, tap on the CUET PG city slip link

  • A new page will open wherein you will have to enter the login details.

  • Enter your application number and date of birth and then submit

  • Your CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip appear on the screen

  • You can download or take a printout for the same.

Also Read

CMAT 2023 Result Declared On cmat.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download Scorecard Here

CMAT 2023 Result Declared On cmat.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download Scorecard Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  CUET   CUET PG   CUET 2023 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×