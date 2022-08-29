CUET PG 2022 Admit Card Released: Check cuet.nta.nic.in; Phase 1 Exam Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET PG 2022 Admit Card and exam city intimation slip on the official website for all the candidates who registered for the exam. It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET 2022) PG Admit Card is declared on the website after the exam city intimation slip was out. Candidates can download the admit card from cuet.nta.nic.in. They have to log in to their registered accounts.

