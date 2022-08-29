CUET PG 2022 Admit Card Released: Check cuet.nta.nic.in; Phase 1 Exam Details
CUET PG 2022 Admit Card: Download CUET PG hall tickets from cuet.nta.nic.in, Phase 1 exams from 1 September.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET PG 2022 Admit Card and exam city intimation slip on the official website for all the candidates who registered for the exam. It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET 2022) PG Admit Card is declared on the website after the exam city intimation slip was out. Candidates can download the admit card from cuet.nta.nic.in. They have to log in to their registered accounts.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET PG 2022 Admit Card for Phase 1 exams on Monday, 29 August. The CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips for Phase 1 are available on the official website. Candidates preparing to appear for the exam should download their respective admit cards from cuet.nta.nic.in as soon as possible.
The CUET PG Admit Card is an important document that every candidate must carry during the Phase 1 examinations. They are requested to carefully check all the details on the admit card to see if there are any printing mistakes.
CUET PG 2022: Phase 1 Exam Dates and Important Updates
The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate 2022 (CUET PG 2022) Phase 1 exams are scheduled to begin on 1 September. Candidates can go through the exam schedule on cuet.nta.nic.in.
The CUET PG 2022 exam city intimation slips were released earlier so that candidates could plan their travelling and reach the exam centre on time. Now, the NTA has declared the CUET PG 2022 Admit Cards for candidates to download before the exams begin.
Candidates should check their names, roll numbers, photographs, and other details on the hall tickets carefully. The exam date and time are also mentioned on the admit card.
CUET PG 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download
Here are the steps that everyone should follow to download the CUET PG 2022 Admit Card for Phase 1 exams:
Visit the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states Admit Card for Phase-1of CUET (PG) 2022 on the homepage.
You will be redirected to the login page.
Enter your Application Number and other information on the box to log in to your registered account.
The CUET PG Admit Card for Phase 1 exams will appear on your screen.
Check the details on the hall ticket carefully and click on download.
Keep a hard copy of the CUET PG 2022 Admit Card and carry it on the exam days.
