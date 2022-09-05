NTA CUET 2022 Answer Key Release Date Likely Tomorrow, Check Result Date Here
CUET 2022: The NTA is likely to release the answer key on 6 September 2022. The result is likely to be out soon.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 answer key on 6 September 2022. Candidates who participated in the exam can download and check the answer key on the official websites – nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.
According to an official statement by a senior official of the NTA, the CUET answer keys will be released on 6 September and the results are expected to be declared on 13 to 14 September. Also, the exams of 103 candidates who missed the exam on 30 August 2022 is likely to be conducted on Thursday, 8 September 2022.
In the debut CUET(UG) exam 2022, a total of 44 central universities, 11 deemed universities ,19 private universities, and 12 state universities participated.
CUET Exam 2022: Result Date
According to many media reports, the CUET-UG 2022 result will be declared on 13 to 14 September 2022. Check the official website or check this space regularly to get the latest updates on CUET 2022.
The debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) admissions 2022 held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded on Tuesday, 30 August 2022. The estimated attendance for all the six phases of the exam was 60 percent.
CUET Exam 2022 Answer Key: How To Download and Check?
Go to the websites – cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in
On the home page, go to the latest notifications/results
Search the direct result for CUET-UG 2022 Answer Key
Click on the link and a candidate login page will be displayed on your screen
Enter all the required login credentials
Hit the submit option
CUET 2022 Answer Key will show up on the screen
Check the answer key and calculate your scores
Download, save, and print out the answer key for future reference
