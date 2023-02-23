ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE CTET 2023 Result for December Exam To Release Soon; Know the Latest Details

CBSE CTET 2023 Result: Candidates can download the result from ctet.nic.in once released by the board.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
CBSE CTET 2023 Result for December Exam To Release Soon; Know the Latest Details
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to officially announce the CTET December exam result 2023 soon for interested candidates. As per the latest details available online, the CBSE CTET 2023 result will be released on the official website – ctet.nic.in. Once the results are declared by the CBSE, candidates will be informed about it via a notification on the site so they should keep a close eye on it for the latest announcements by the board.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not announced an official release date for the CBSE CTET 2023 result as of yet. The latest details online suggest that the CTET December exam result will be released by the end of February. To know all the latest announcements regarding the result, one should keep checking the website – ctet.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces important details on the official website so that candidates can check them whenever they want. As of now, it is confirmed that the result will be declared online for all.

CBSE CTET December Exam: Important Details

According to the latest details, the CBSE CTET December exam was formally conducted from 28 December 2022 to 7 February 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are eagerly waiting for the result to release so they can check their scores.

It is important to note that the preliminary answer key was officially declared on 14 February 2023 for all candidates. The objection window for the same was closed on 17 February.
Now, the result is likely to be declared soon. Along with the CBSE CTET 2023 December result, the final answer key will also be released for those who want to check.

CBSE CTET 2023 Result: Steps To Download

Here are the steps you must follow to download the CBSE CTET 2023 result online, once it is released by CBSE:

  • Go to the official website of the exam – ctet.nic.in

  • Click on the link that states CTET 2023 result for December exam on the home page

  • Key in your login details in the provided space carefully and tap on submit

  • Your CTET result will display on the screen

  • Check the scores and personal details mentioned in the result

  • Download it from the website and save a copy for future use

Topics:  CBSE   CBSE CTET   CBSE CTET result 

