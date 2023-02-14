CBSE CTET Answer Key 2022 Declared: Know How to Download Here; Check ctet.nic.in
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2022: The provisional answer key is released on ctet.nic.in on 14 February 2023.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has formally announced the CTET 2022 provisional answer key in online mode today, Tuesday, 14 February 2023. Candidates can check and download the answer key for the December session via the official website - ctet.nic.in. It is important to note that the CBSE CTET answer key 2022 is declared recently so interested candidates must go through it soon. All the details are available on the official website for candidates who want to know.
Candidates were eagerly waiting for the CBSE CTET answer key 2022 to release on the official website - ctet.nic.in. Now, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared the answer key for those who were waiting to check it. One must go through the details on the answer key and check the announcements on the website carefully.
Candidates are allowed to challenge the provisional CTET answer key 2022 online. However, the board will only accept challenges that are submitted within the deadline.
CTET Answer Key 2022: Important Details
As per the details mentioned by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), candidates have time till 17 February 2023, up to 12 noon, to challenge the CBSE CTET answer key 2022.
Candidates must submit the challenges online only. The challenges submitted via any other mode such as email or in person will not be accepted by the board.
One has to submit Rs 1000 per question to challenge the answer key. The payment can be made either through a debit card or credit card, according to the convenience of the candidate.
It is important to note that the CTET December session exams were formally held from 28 December 2022 to 7 February 2023. Now, the provisional answer key for the same is released for everyone.
CBSE CTET 2022 Answer Key: How to Download
Here are the steps you should follow to download the CBSE CTET 2022 answer key online:
Visit the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in.
Click on the link that states "Download answer key for CTET Dec 2022" on the homepage.
Tap on the CTET 2022 answer key link.
Once the answer key opens on the screen, go through the details mentioned on it.
Download the answer key PDF file and raise objections, if there are any.
