MSBTE Result Winter 2023 Date: Steps To Check the Diploma Result Online and More

MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2023: Here are the steps to download and check the scores.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
MSBTE Result Winter 2023 (January): The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to release the Diploma result 2023 for winter session anytime soon on the official website – msbte.org.in.

Once released, candidates who have appeared in the MSBTE Winter Exam 2023 must follow the below steps to download and check the diploma result.

The MSBTE Winter Diploma Exam 2023 was conducted by the concerned authorities from 5 to 23 January 2023. The result will be out for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th semesters. Candidates must use their personal login credentials like registration number/roll number, and password to check the MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2023.

MSBTE Winter Diploma Exam 2023: Result Date

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has not officially revealed the exact result date of the MSBTE Winter Diploma exam 2023. However, it is expected that the result may be out on Tuesday.

Check this space regularly to know the latest details about the MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2023.

The MSBTE Diploma exam is conducted for candidates who want to take admission into various engineering and pharmacy courses of the state.
Steps To Check the MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2023

  • Visit the official website – msbte.org.in

  • On the appeared home page, search and click on the direct link for downloading the MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2023

  • A login page will be displayed on your computer screen

  • Enter the required login details like a registration number and password

  • Hit the submit option

  • Your MSBTE Diploma Result Winter 2023 will appear on the screen

  • Check the result carefully

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference

