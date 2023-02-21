MSBTE Result Winter 2023 Date: Steps To Check the Diploma Result Online and More
MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2023: Here are the steps to download and check the scores.
MSBTE Result Winter 2023 (January): The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to release the Diploma result 2023 for winter session anytime soon on the official website – msbte.org.in.
Once released, candidates who have appeared in the MSBTE Winter Exam 2023 must follow the below steps to download and check the diploma result.
The MSBTE Winter Diploma Exam 2023 was conducted by the concerned authorities from 5 to 23 January 2023. The result will be out for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th semesters. Candidates must use their personal login credentials like registration number/roll number, and password to check the MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2023.
MSBTE Winter Diploma Exam 2023: Result Date
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has not officially revealed the exact result date of the MSBTE Winter Diploma exam 2023. However, it is expected that the result may be out on Tuesday.
The MSBTE Diploma exam is conducted for candidates who want to take admission into various engineering and pharmacy courses of the state.
Steps To Check the MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2023
Visit the official website – msbte.org.in
On the appeared home page, search and click on the direct link for downloading the MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2023
A login page will be displayed on your computer screen
Enter the required login details like a registration number and password
Hit the submit option
Your MSBTE Diploma Result Winter 2023 will appear on the screen
Check the result carefully
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
Topics: MSBTE MSBTE Diploma MSBTE Winter Diploma
