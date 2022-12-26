CTET Admit Card 2022 Released by CBSE: Steps To Download & Check - Direct Link
CTET Admit Card 2022: Download from the direct link mentioned below.
CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 for December Out: The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has released the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) 2022 Admit Card for the December edition on the official website, ctet.nic.in. All candidates who have applied for the CTET Exam 2022 (December) can download and check the hall tickets by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.
The CTET Exam Date 2022 will be mentioned on the admit cards along with the timings, and other important details. Candidates must download the admit cards before the last date to avoid any inconvenience.
CTET is an exam that is conducted biannually by the CBSE for candidates who want to work as primary and upper primary teachers in all the schools of the country. The exam is a computer based test and is held in two shifts - morning and evening. CTET exam has two papers - one for primary and one for upper primary.
Steps To Download CTET Admit Card 2022 (December Session) - Direct Link
Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Click on the direct link that reads as 'Download Admit Card for CTET 2022."
You will be redirected to a login page.
Enter login details like application number, date of birth, and security pin.
Hit the submit option.
CTET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on your computer screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
You can also follow the below link to download the CTET 2022 Admit Card for December.
[examinationservices.nic.in/ctet2022/downloadadmitcard/AuthCandCTET.aspx].
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: CBSE CTET CTET CTET Admit Card
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.