Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Registration Last Date Here; How to Apply
Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023: You can apply for the exam on seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially extended the registration date for Bihar Board 12th compartment exam 2023 for candidates who want to appear for it. It is important to note that the revised last date to complete the Bihar Board 12th compartment exam registration is 30 March. Candidates can complete the registration process on the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Everyone should be alert and complete the necessary application steps on time. One should know the latest announcements.
The Bihar Board 12th compartment exam 2023 registration date is extended for candidates who still want to apply. However, it is important to note that all candidates must finish the BSEB 12th compartment exam registration by the extended last date on the website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The registration date will not be extended by the examination board further for candidates.
All the latest details and important announcements about the registration process are available on the website. Candidates must go through the announcements from the exam-conducting body and then apply for the compartment exam online.
Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Exam 2023: Details
As per the details available earlier, the BSEB 12th compartment exam 2023 registration process was supposed to end on 27 March. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) decided to extend the last date for those who have not applied yet but want to sit for the upcoming exams.
It is important to note that the result of the compartment examination of Class 12 is expected to be announced on or before 31 May. The BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 results 2023 were formally announced on 21 March.
Around 10.91 lakh students managed to qualify for the BSEB 12th exams. Now, the Bihar Board compartment exam for Class 12 is scheduled to take place soon.
Candidates preparing for the upcoming examination must keep a close eye on the official website to know the latest updates.
BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Steps to Register
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to complete the BSEB 12th compartment exam 2023 online:
Visit the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
Click on the active link that mentions Compartment Special Exam 2023 on the homepage.
Key in your registration details and tap on the login option.
A new page will open on the screen where you have to enter your personal details and upload scanned copies of the important documents.
Pay the application fees online.
Tap on submit once you are done and download the form for your reference.
