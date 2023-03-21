Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link To Check BSEB Inter Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 has been released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Released: Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the Bihar Board Inter Results 2023 must know that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared class 12th result on its official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in today on 21 March 2023.
The Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Result was declared by State Education Minister Chandrashekhar today at 2 pm at BSEB Office, Library Road, Patna.
Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023 can check their BSEB Bihar Board 12th result by using their personal login credentials like roll number and date of birth. The result has been declared for all streams including arts, commerce and science.
This year, the Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate Exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 1 to 11 February 2023. Approximately 13.18 lakh students participated in the BSEB Inter final exams in different streams including Science, Arts and Commerce.
Now that the BSEB 12th result is out, candidates can get the e-mark sheets from the aforementioned website. The physical marks sheets of Bihar Board 12th class can be collected later from the respective schools.
Besides the official website of BSEB, the Class 12 or Inter results of BSEB may also be available on some unofficial websites. For authenticity, candidates are advised to verify their results on the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2023 Out: Direct Link & Steps To Check Scores
Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Results' section.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the Bihar board 12th result 2023.
A login page will appear.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the scores carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.