BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 To Be Out Soon – Check Date and Other Details

The BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is expected to be out in the second week of March. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board 12th Class Result 2023 anytime soon on the official websites,  biharboardonline.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Once released, the candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12 Exam 2023 can download and check the result by following the below mentioned steps.

The Bihar Board 12th class exam was conducted by the BSEB from 1 to 11 February 2023. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second shift was from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

To successfully qualify for the BSEB Intermediate Exam 2023, candidates need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. Those candidates who will not be able to pass the Bihar Board 12th exam will have to appear in the compartmental exam, the dates of which will be issued later.

Bihar Board 12th Class Result Date

The BSEB has not officially announced the result date of the BSEB Intermediate 12th class result yet, however, considering the past trends, it is likely that the Bihar Board 12th class result will be out in the second week of March 2023.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates of BSEB Bihar Board 12th Class Result 2023.

Steps To Download the Bihar Board 12th Class Result 2023

  • Visit the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in

  • On the appeared home page, search and click on the direct link for ‘Bihar Board 2023 12th Result.

  • A login page will appear on the screen

  • Enter the login details carefully and hit the submit option

  • Your result will display on the screen

  • Check the result carefully

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference

