Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Matric Result Out Soon; Date & Time Here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, results.biharboardonline.com.

According to several media reports, the BSEB Matric Result may be declared on 28 March 2023. However, the board officials have not confirmed the exact result date and time yet.

BSEB will announce the 10th or matric result date and time via its official Facebook and Twitter pages. Like Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, BSEB will hold a press conference to declare the 10th class result along with topper names, marksheet details, and other important information.

Once released, candidates can check their Bihar Board matric results by using personal credentials mentioned on the admit card like roll number and roll code.