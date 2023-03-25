AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration Underway: How to Apply; Complete Schedule Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has officially started the AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration process for interested candidates. It is important to note that the registrations formally began on 23 March. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. Everyone applying for the exam should know the important dates and finish the registration process by the last date. It is crucial for all interested candidates to stay alert and informed.

