AP SSC Result 2022 Date and Time Released: BSEAP 10TH Result Details, Check Site

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE AP) has officially announced the AP SSC Result 2022 release date and time as per the latest media reports. According to the latest updates, AP SSC Class 10th Result 2022 is scheduled to be declared tomorrow, Saturday, 4 June 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exam should also note that the result will release around 11 a.m. according to the media reports. The students should take note of the date and time.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the AP SSC 10th Result 2022 on the official websites – bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com once the board officially releases them on the website. They can also download the result from the website for future reference. Everybody should remember the result will release on 4 June 2022 at 11 am.