AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key Out: Here's How To Download It and Raise Objections

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2022 Answer Key for the recently held exam has officially been released online on 1 June 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key off the official website and check if there is a problem.

It is important to note that the AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key can be accessed via the official website – polycetap.nic.in. The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET AP) has released the answer key on the website so that all the candidates can go through it and raise their objections, if they have any, within the stipulated deadline.