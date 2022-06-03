WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Declared: WBBSE 10th Result Out on the Website

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially declared the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 on its official website. Students who had appeared for the examination can check their respective scores by visiting the official website of the WBBSE. Candidates can also download the WBBSE Class 10 Result 2022 from the official website for their reference.

