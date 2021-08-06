AP SSC Manabadi Class 10 Results to Be Declared Today: Here's How to Check

This year, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted from 7 to 16 June 2021. However, they were cancelled by the state government in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result will be evaluated on the basis of an evaluation criteria devised by the board.

Results will be evaluated on the basis of performance in internal assessments in Class 10, reported Indian Express. The report further added that past performances from Classes 7 to 9 will also be taken into consideration.

Students who are unsatisfied with their result can appear for the exam, which will be conducted when the situation is conducive.