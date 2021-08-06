AP SSC Manabadi Class 10 Results to Be Declared Today: Here's How to Check
AP SSC Class 10 results will be announced at 5 pm by Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh Audimulapu Suresh
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is all set to announce SSC/Class 10 results on Friday, 6 August. The result will be announced at 5 pm by Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh Audimulapu Suresh.
Students who enrolled to appear for AP board SSC Class 10 exam 2021 can check their result on the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. This year, around 5.38 lakh students registered for the Class 10 exam.
How to Check Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2021
Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in
Click on the SSC/10th 2021 result link
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth
Click on 'Get Result'
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future reference
This year, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted from 7 to 16 June 2021. However, they were cancelled by the state government in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result will be evaluated on the basis of an evaluation criteria devised by the board.
Results will be evaluated on the basis of performance in internal assessments in Class 10, reported Indian Express. The report further added that past performances from Classes 7 to 9 will also be taken into consideration.
Students who are unsatisfied with their result can appear for the exam, which will be conducted when the situation is conducive.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.