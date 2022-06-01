RBSE 12TH Result 2022: Rajasthan Board BSER Science, Commerce Results Declared

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has formally announced the RBSE Class 12 Results 2022 for the Science and Commerce streams today, on Wednesday, 1 June 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can finally check their scores on the official website of the board and download the results. As per the latest updates, around 2.5 lakh students were eagerly waiting for the RBSE Class 12 Results 2022 to release for the Science and Commerce streams.

It is to be noted by all the candidates that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Class 12 Results 2022 for the Science and Commerce streams on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates need to log in to their respective accounts on the website by entering the required credentials. They can view and download the result after logging in.