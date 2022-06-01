RBSE 12TH Result 2022: Rajasthan Board BSER Science, Commerce Results Declared
RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce Streams: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result is out on the website.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has formally announced the RBSE Class 12 Results 2022 for the Science and Commerce streams today, on Wednesday, 1 June 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can finally check their scores on the official website of the board and download the results. As per the latest updates, around 2.5 lakh students were eagerly waiting for the RBSE Class 12 Results 2022 to release for the Science and Commerce streams.
It is to be noted by all the candidates that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Class 12 Results 2022 for the Science and Commerce streams on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates need to log in to their respective accounts on the website by entering the required credentials. They can view and download the result after logging in.
The official website of the RBSE also contains other important details on results so that interested candidates can take a look. They should keep a close eye on the site for all the latest updates from the board.
Rajasthan Board RBSE 12TH Result 2022 for the Science and Commerce Streams: Exam Dates
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) conducted the Class 12th Exams 2022 between 24 March 2022 and 26 April 2022 in different exam centres across the state.
It is to be noted that the students who had appeared for the exam need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in order to pass the RBSE Class 12 Exam 2022.
Students are requested to check the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. to know more about the results and the marking scheme.
To access the RBSE Class 12 Result 2022 for the Science and Commerce streams, one has to keep their Admit Card and Date of Birth ready so that they can view the results without any delay.
RBSE 12TH Result 2022: How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2022
Let's take a look at a few simple steps to check the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for the Science and Commerce streams that have been released:
Go to the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. You can also visit - rajresults.nic.in.
Click on the link that mentions RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result.
Enter your login credentials correctly to view the result.
Click on Submit and the RBSE Class 12 Result 2022 will display on the screen.
Download the RBSE Class 12 Result 2022 for the Science and Commerce Streams from the website.
