AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022 Released on Website, Know How To Download
Here's how to download AP POLYCET 2022 Admit Card from the official website
Hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, AP POLYCET, were officially released online on Monday, 23 May 2022. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website. The steps to download the AP POLYCET hall tickets 2022 are simple so the candidates can easily download them from the site. The official website that the students need to visit to download the AP POLYCET Admit Cards 2022 is polycet.ap.nic.in.
The website also contains other important details and updates about the entrance exam so the candidates are requested to take a look. The exam date is also mentioned on the website polycet.ap.nic.in so the candidates can stay updated. It is important for the registered candidates to know all the details before they appear for the AP POLYCET 2022.
If there are any changes in the exam date or other updates, candidates will be informed about it via the official website polycet.ap.nic.in. One should keep a close eye on the site.
AP POLYCET 2022 Exam Date and Other Details
It is to be noted that the AP POLYCET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 29 May 2022. Candidates who have registered for the exam should remember the exam date to avoid any confusion later on.
It is important for all the candidates to download the AP POLYCET hall tickets and take a printout. The admit card is an important document that needs to be carried during the AP POLYCET 2022 entrance exam.
Students with no hall ticket will not be allowed to appear for the entrance test as per the rules so the AP POLYCET 2022 admit card is very important.
AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022: How To Download
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to download the AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022 online:
Go to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test polycet.ap.nic.in.
Click on the link that reads 'Print Hall Ticket' available on the homepage of the website.
Enter your Mobile number or AP SSC hall ticket number and the 10th passing year to login.
The AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same.
