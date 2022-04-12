AP POLYCET 2022: Exam on 29 May, Online Application Begins
Follow the steps to fill out the application before 18 May 2022.
The registrations for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test have begun and the interested candidates can apply on the official website at polycetap.nic.in.
The last date to apply for POLYCET exams is 18 May and the exams will be conducted on 29 May 2022. The tentative release date for exam result is 10 June 2022.
POLYCET exams are conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada. These exams help in admissions for engineering/non-engineering/technology courses offered by Polytechnic and other universities of Andhra Pradesh.
AP POLYCET 2022: How to Apply
Visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in
Click on the application tab on homepage
Click on the link that reads 'Awaiting SSC (2022) Results’ or ‘Already Got SSC Results' depending on your qualification
Enter the required details and click on the 'Show application form'
Fill the application form and upload the required documents
Pay the AP POLYCET application fee and take a print out of the confirmation page
The admit cards will be released a week before the exam and the exam will consist of 120 questions. The state-level entrance test will be held in the offline mode (pen and paper mode).
