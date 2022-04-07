ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU BEd and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) Entrance Exam 2022 Date Announced

IGNOU BEd and BSc Nursing (post basic) entrance tests are scheduled to be held on 08 May 2022.

The Quint
Published
Education
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply for IGNOU BEd and BSC Nursing Post basic entrance test 2022 on ignou.ac.in. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the exam dates of Bachelor of Education (BEd) and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance exam 2022.

According to the notification released by IGNOU, both BEd and BSc Nursing (post basic) entrance tests are scheduled to be held on 08 May 2022.

Also Read

IGNOU BEd Entrance Test 2022: Registrations To End on 17 April

IGNOU BEd Entrance Test 2022: Registrations To End on 17 April

IGNOU BEd and BSc Nursing 2022 Registration Details

Registrations for IGNOU BEd and BSc Nursing entrance test 2022 commenced from 23 March 2022. Last date to apply for both the programmes is 17 April 2022.

Eligible candidates willing to apply for any of the above mentioned exams can fill their application form on the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU BEd & BSc Nursing (Post Basic) Entrance Exam 2022: How to Apply?

  • Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

  • Click on 'Registration for B.Ed and BSCN Entrance Exam for January 2022 Session (Last date - April 17, 2022)' link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on BEd/BSc Nursing (Post Basic) Registration' link

  • You will be directed to the registration portal

  • Click on registration button and enter your personal details to register

  • Use your registered credentials to login

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the application form pay the examination fee

  • Save the confirmation page for future reference

Also Read

IGNOU TEE December 2021 Exam Results Announced: Here's How To Check

IGNOU TEE December 2021 Exam Results Announced: Here's How To Check

IGNOU BEd entrance exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours, whereas, BSc Nursing entrance test will be held for two and a half hours.

For more details about IGNOU BSc Nursing and BEd exam, candidates are advised to check the official prospectus available on IGNOU's website.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×