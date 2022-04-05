TS POLYCET 2022: Exam Date Released, Registration to Begin Soon

The State Board of technical education and training, Hyderabad, has released an official notification informing about the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022.

As per the reports, the authorities have informed that the application process for TS POLYCET 2022 will begin in the second week of April and the exams are expected to be conducted on 30 June 2022.

The interested candidates will have to fill the online forms for TS POLYCET 2022 which will be available on polycetts.nic.in. The students can fill the form without paying the late fees till 4 June 2022 and can get admission for Engineering Diploma courses in the participating institutions.