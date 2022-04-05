TS POLYCET 2022: Exam Date Released, Registration to Begin Soon
Know about the date of exam, late registration and application process for TS POLYCET 2022.
The State Board of technical education and training, Hyderabad, has released an official notification informing about the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022.
As per the reports, the authorities have informed that the application process for TS POLYCET 2022 will begin in the second week of April and the exams are expected to be conducted on 30 June 2022.
The interested candidates will have to fill the online forms for TS POLYCET 2022 which will be available on polycetts.nic.in. The students can fill the form without paying the late fees till 4 June 2022 and can get admission for Engineering Diploma courses in the participating institutions.
TS POLYCET 2022: Important Dates
TS POLYCET Registration begins - the second week of April 2022
Last date to apply without a late fee- 4 June 2022
TS POLYCET Exam Date- 30 June 2022
TS POLYCET Result- After 12 days of examination
TS POLYCET 2022: Notice
the official notice read as follows "Candidates are advised to note that the admission into Polytechnics for the academic year 2022-23 shall be made on the basis of Web Counseling, wherein the candidates can opt for any courses in any Polytechnic in the order of priority and the allotment shall be made for his/her best-preferred choice based on his/her merit and other admission rules in vogue."
TS POLYCET 2022: Application Process
Interested candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria for TS POLYCET 2022 before applying for the exam. The application can be filled through online mode.
Candidates will have to fill all the required details, important documents will be uploaded and application fees should be paid.
