ICSI CS 2022: Admit Card Released on Official Website

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the admit cards for ICSI CS 2022. The institute has released the admit card for Executive and Professional programmes examination. Candidates appearing for the exam can check their results on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS 2022 examination will be conducted on 1 June to 10 June 2022 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can download the admit card through simple steps given below.