'Forced to Take Jobs': Afghan Kids in Delhi Still in Lurch After School Closure

“In my native country, girls are outright prohibited from accessing education, and my current circumstances in India don't appear to be any more promising,” 13-year-old Adibah Amiaq, one of the 180 students who studied at Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan High School until recently, told The Quint.

The Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan High School, which operated since 1994, in Jangpura Extension's Masjid Road in the heart of New Delhi, shut its door to students in October.

Earlier in 2022, the school was forced to shift from their larger campus to function within an underground apartment complex in Jangpura Extension. But after 29 years, and having seen hundreds of Afghan-origin students pass out, the school ceased operations.