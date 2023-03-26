For Afghan Women, Taliban’s Gender Apartheid Is History Repeating Itself

The mistakes by Afghans and the international community that led to the Taliban’s takeover on 15 August 2021 – and the return of gender apartheid – occurred in the context of 44 years of protracted conflict that involved both superpowers and regional actors.

Afghanistan has always been a poor country, where the majority of the people are Muslim and live within a patriarchal system.

However, we never before had the version of patriarchy and interpretation of Islamic law that Taliban has forced upon the people.