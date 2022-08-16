As Taliban Regime Completes 1 Year, a Glimpse at Afghanistan's 'Secret Schools'

Huddled under a small tent with large grins spread across their faces, a group of girls in Kandahar, Afghanistan, smiles at the camera, holding on to their books and pink bags as if nothing else mattered.

"The Taliban took charge of Afghanistan on 15 August last year. The campaign to promote girls' education in the country began on 17 August. Education is a basic right. It is a human right. The Afghan people want that," Matiullah Wesa, president and co-founder of PenPath, a volunteer organisation that promotes girls' education in rural Afghanistan, tells The Quint in a phone interview.

15 August marked one year since the Taliban marched into Kabul and established a new regime as foreign forces withdrew from the country, alongside the Ashraf Ghani government.