Afghan, Iranian Women Want Gender Apartheid To Be Crime Under International Law

A group of women activists from Iran and Afghanistan launched a campaign on Women's Day, 8 March, seeking to recognise 'gender apartheid' as a crime under international law.

Why a campaign? The crime of 'apartheid' under international law currently "only applies to racial hierarchies, not hierarchies based on gender," prominent activists who are part of the campaign were quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The campaign also aims to highlight the systemic failure of the current system of law in tackling discrimination against women.