Afghan Embassy Closes in Delhi Citing 'Persistent Challenges From Indian Govt'

The Afghanistan Embassy said in a statement that the mission has been handed over solely to the Indian government.

The Afghanistan Embassy on Friday, 24 November, released an official statement announcing its permanent closure in New Delhi owing to "persistent challenges" from the Indian government.

"The decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally," the embassy said.

Reasons behind the move: It further added that while some may try to assert that the move was made due to internal conflict, pertaining to diplomats who switched sides to the ruling Taliban, the decision was actually a result of "broader changes in policy and interests".

    Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi

    (Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

"Unfortunately, efforts have been made to tarnish our image and hinder diplomatic efforts in order to justify the presence and work of Taliban-appointed and affiliated diplomats. In the face of these challenges, our committed team worked diligently in the most difficult circumstances, prioritizing the interests of the 40 million Afghans in every possible sphere from securing humanitarian aid and online education scholarships to facilitating ease in trade and advocating for the formation of a broad-based government."
Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi

What else did the embassy say? The embassy also clarified that the mission has been handed over solely to the Indian government, and that the only personnel present in India from the country are diplomats associated with the Taliban government.

"It now rests upon the Indian government to decide the fate of the mission, whether to maintain its closure or consider alternatives, including the possibility of handing it over to Taliban diplomats," the statement read.

In October this year, the Ministry of External Affairs had denied allegations that the country did not provide assistance to the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi. This came close on the heels of the embassy announcing that it would cease operations due to "lack of support" from the host government.
