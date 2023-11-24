Afghan Embassy Closes in Delhi Citing 'Persistent Challenges From Indian Govt'

The Afghanistan Embassy on Friday, 24 November, released an official statement announcing its permanent closure in New Delhi owing to "persistent challenges" from the Indian government.

"The decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally," the embassy said.

Reasons behind the move: It further added that while some may try to assert that the move was made due to internal conflict, pertaining to diplomats who switched sides to the ruling Taliban, the decision was actually a result of "broader changes in policy and interests".