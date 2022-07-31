Cash Recovered From ED Raids Doesn't Belong to Me: Ex-TMC Min Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee, who is at the centre of a multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, on Sunday, 31 July, claimed that the money recovered during Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids does not belong to him.

"The money (recovered) is not mine," Chatterjee said, as quoted by PTI.

The arrested minister further said that time will tell who is "conspiring" against him. "You will get to know when the time comes," the five-time MLA from the Behala Paschim constituency, said.

Chatterjee was being taken to ESI Hospital at Kolkata's Joka for a medical check-up today.