Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, Partha's Aide From Whose Flats Rs 50 Cr Was Recovered?

As the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the SSC scam in West Bengal continues, it has brought about the downfall of the Trinamool Congress' de facto number three, Partha Chatterjee, with as much as Rs 50 crore being recovered in cash and gold from the apartments of his 30-year-old aide and model Arpita Mukherjee.

Both of them were arrested on Saturday, 23 July, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers, clerks, and staff in government-run schools.

But how did Mukherjee, an actor and Instagram influencer, whose videos are now being run on news channels alongside visuals of heaps of cash, get involved with the TMC heavyweight.

Here’s what we know.