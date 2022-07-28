SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee Sacked From Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet

Meanwhile, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will chair a meeting of the party's disciplinary committee to be held at TMC Bhawan on Thursday evening.

The meeting was convened hours after TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh demanded that Chatterjee be sacked from the Cabinet and expelled from the party after nearly Rs 50 crore in cash was recovered from properties linked to him.