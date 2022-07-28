SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee Sacked From Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet
Partha Chatterjee is under the ED scanner for his involvement in the teacher recruitment scam.
Partha Chatterjee, accused in West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, was relieved of his duties as the minister in charge of his departments with immediate effect, the government of West Bengal said on Thursday, 28 July.
This comes amid protests by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who held a march from College Square to Rani Rashmoni road in Kolkata against the SSC scam and corruption in the state.
Meanwhile, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will chair a meeting of the party's disciplinary committee to be held at TMC Bhawan on Thursday evening.
The meeting was convened hours after TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh demanded that Chatterjee be sacked from the Cabinet and expelled from the party after nearly Rs 50 crore in cash was recovered from properties linked to him.
