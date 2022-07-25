CBI Arrests 7 People for Murder During West Bengal Post-Poll Violence

On the basis of inputs confirming the presence of the accused, the CBI carried out coordinated searches at eight locations in the three districts where they all were nabbed, the officials said.

The CBI had taken over the case on 19 August, 2021 on Calcutta High Court orders.

It was alleged that around 2 pm on 4 May, 2021, Sridhar Das was mercilessly beaten with stick, 'battam' and iron rods by unknown people, the agency said in a statement.