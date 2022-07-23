ADVERTISEMENT

After TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee, ED Arrests Aide Arpita Mukherjee

The ED recovered cash approximately amounting to Rs 20 crore from her residence on Friday.

After the arrest of West Bengal Cabinet Minister Partha Chatterjee, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 23 July, arrested Arpita Mukherjee, an alleged aide of Chatterjee.

According to ANI, the ED recovered cash approximately amounting to Rs 20 crore from her residence on Friday.

WB Teacher Recruitment Scam: TMC Min Partha Chatterjee Sent to 2-Day ED Custody

