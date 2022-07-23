ADVERTISEMENT
After TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee, ED Arrests Aide Arpita Mukherjee
The ED recovered cash approximately amounting to Rs 20 crore from her residence on Friday.
After the arrest of West Bengal Cabinet Minister Partha Chatterjee, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 23 July, arrested Arpita Mukherjee, an alleged aide of Chatterjee.
According to ANI, the ED recovered cash approximately amounting to Rs 20 crore from her residence on Friday.
