Partha Chatterjee: Once Mamata's Go-To Man, Now Suspended from TMC Over SSC Case

He even led the charge for the old guard when there was an imminent rift in the party between the old guard and the new guard, that broke out in February. He has been fiercely loyal to Banerjee since day one and has always been at the forefront of protests and standing up for leaders when they were in trouble. However, he seems to have fallen out with Abhishek Banerjee at some point and the latter's imprint is being seen in his removal.