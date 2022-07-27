SSC Scam: ED Recovers More Banknotes From WB Minister's Aide Arpita Chatterjee

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered another stash of cash from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, aide of arrested Bengal Minister Partha Chaterjee, just days after massive stockpiles of banknotes was found in the house.

NDTV, citing sources, reported that in this instance, the ED found the notes from a shelf. It added that bank officials have been asked to hurry to the spot with note-counting machines.