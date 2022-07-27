SSC Scam: ED Recovers More Banknotes From WB Minister's Aide Arpita Chatterjee
Earlier, the ED had recovered Rs 20 crore, suspected to be proceeds of the SSC scam, from Arpita Mukherjee's house.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered another stash of cash from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, aide of arrested Bengal Minister Partha Chaterjee, just days after massive stockpiles of banknotes was found in the house.
NDTV, citing sources, reported that in this instance, the ED found the notes from a shelf. It added that bank officials have been asked to hurry to the spot with note-counting machines.
The report furthered that the ED found other documents at Mukherjee’s house which are currently under examination. The probe agency had found almost 40 pages of written notes and recovered several property deeds.
ED personnel had on Friday, 22 July, carried out raids at various places in West Bengal as part of their probe of the money trail in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and government-aided schools.
Photos posted by the ED showed enormous piles of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 banknotes. "The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam," the ED said in a statement.
At least Rs 20 crore in cash, along with other items, was recovered from the residence.
The actor has been a part of some Bengali, Odia, and Tamil films. She is known most for her roles in Bengali films Jeet (2008) and Mama Bhagne (2009).
She was also a part of promotional campaigns in support of Chatterjee's popular Durga Puja committee, 'Naktala Udayan Sangha'.
West Bengal Industry Minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday, 23 July.
The ED alleged wrongdoings by the senior minister in the case, as he held the education portfolio in the state government when the scam allegedly took place.
(With inputs from NDTV)
