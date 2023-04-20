EPF Loan: What is it, Eligibility, Interest Rates, and How to Apply Online

Employee Provident Fund or EPF is a retirement benefits scheme. The Indian government has approved this scheme for salaried employees and under this scheme, employees from eligible organizations contribute a small sum of money from their monthly basic pay in their PF(Provident Fund) accounts.

Employees can withdraw some money from their PF accounts and use it as a personal loan. But it is not like the typical personal loan where the person has to repay the amount to the bank, the loan is non-refundable.

The Employer’s Provident Fund Organization or EPFO oversees this procedure and lets an employee to withdraw money after verifying the reason. A person who has worked in a company for more than 5 years becomes eligible for a loan from his/her PF account.

Let's know the need for EPF Loan, interest rate, and steps to apply for the same.