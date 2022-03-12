EPFO Interest Rate Slashed From 8.5% to 8.1%: Report

The Centre has slashed the Employees' Provident Fund (EPFO) interest rate for 2021-22 slashed from 8.5 percent to 8.1 percent, reported news agency PTI, quoting sources.

“The central board has declared 8.1 percent interest rate keeping in view and taking into account its income of Rs. 76,768 crore,” a CBT member told MoneyControl, as the meeting is still underway.

This is one of the lowest interest rates in the last decade.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)