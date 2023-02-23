EPFO Members Eligible for Higher Pension: Know What’s in Store for You; Details

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has officially issued guidelines that allow a section of its older members to select higher pensions under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). This announcement was made on Monday, 20 February, which is 12 days before the closing of the four-month window that was allowed to employees by the Supreme Court in its November 2022 ruling that upheld the Employees’ Pension (Amendment) Scheme 2014. It is important for people to know about the pension structure that currently exists.

Under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, no pension scheme was provided. It is important to note that the EPS, administered by the EPFO, was launched in 1995. The pension fund included a deposit of 8.33% of the employers’ contribution towards the PF collection. One should take note of these important details.