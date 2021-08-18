Is Govt's Stance in SC on Pegasus an Admission They Used It? What Happens Next?

That's what Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 August. He was explaining why the central government did not want to confirm or deny on affidavit if it had purchased and used the Pegasus spyware on Indian citizens.

The court had asked Mehta if the Centre would be willing to clarify whether it had done so, as this question was relevant to the petitions before it regarding use of the spyware.

Several pleas have been filed in the court asking for judicial probes into the allegations, and disclosures by the government of its use of such spyware, both in writ petitions by alleged Pegasus victims as well as PILs by journalists, activists and MPs.