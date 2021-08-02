5 Pegasus Victims Move SC, Decry 'State-Sponsored Illegal Hacking'

Four Indian journalists and one activist, whose phone numbers appeared on a list of potential Pegasus targets, have moved the Supreme Court to protect their fundamental right to privacy.

These petitions – by journalists Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, SNM Abdi, Prem Shankar Jha, Rupesh Kumar Singh, and activist Ipsa Shatakshi – are significant because they are the first to be filed by persons who have been personally affected by the alleged hacking.

Previous pleas asking for Supreme Court intervention over the revelations about the use of the NSO Group's spyware on Indian citizens had been PILs filed by persons who had not themselves been compromised by Pegasus: advocate ML Sharma, journalists N Ram and Shashi Kumar, and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas.