SC to Hear Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Into Pegasus Snooping Today
The Centre is expected to submit an affidavit detailing its response to the pleas filed in the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday, 13 September, a number of petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping operations.
A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, during a hearing of the case on 7 September, had granted the Centre time to file a further response on the pleas.
The Case So Far
The Supreme Court, on 17 August, had issued notice to the Centre on the various petitions filed before it regarding the use of the Pegasus spyware against Indian citizens.
Israeli spyware Pegasus is believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers. The names of Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor, Ashok Lavasa, and Union ministers Prahlad Patel and Ashwini Vaishnaw, are among those on the leaked list of potential targets, The Wire had reported.
At the hearing on 17 August, the court had asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta whether the Centre was willing to file an affidavit clarifying whether it had purchased and used Pegasus or not.
"My submission is that whatever we submitted in the last affidavit covers the case," Mehta had told the court in response.
The Centre had filed an affidavit in the court on 16 August, which said the pleas before the court are based on "conjectures and surmises or on other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or uncorroborated material (sic)".
Notably, the affidavit filed by the Centre did not include a denial of the purchase and/or usage of the spyware in question by the government/government agencies.
Solicitor General Mehta then went on to explain that the government was more comfortable giving a further answer to an expert committee (which could then submit its answer to the apex court), and that it was not willing to provide an answer publicly.
In a subsequent hearing of the case on 7 September, the central government had sought time from the Supreme Court in order to file a further response.
The solicitor general, who had in the previous hearing told the court that the affidavit already filed by the Centre is “sufficient,” in the 7 September hearing had indicated that a further affidavit might now be filed, even though he “could not ensure the stand” just yet.
